Dickinson scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-0 win over the Senators.

The second-period tally was Dickinson's first goal since Feb. 7, a span of 13 games. He helped out on Seth Jones' first of two tallies earlier in the middle frame. After a brief foray onto the Blackhawks' top line, Dickinson has resumed his middle-six role, albeit with a hearty share of ice time relative to his placement. He has nine goals, a career-high 23 points, 81 shots on net, 80 hits, 63 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a minus-17 rating through 59 appearances.