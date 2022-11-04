Dickinson connected on a second-period goal during a 2-1 overtime victory over the Kings on Thursday.

Dickinson, an eight-year veteran who seeks his first 10-goal campaign, is well on his way. The 2013 first-round draft pick connected on Thursday's first marker, his fourth in only nine appearances. Dickinson, who added two shots and four blocks, scored at 12:54 of the second period after tipping in a shot by Caleb Jones from the right point.