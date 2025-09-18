Dickinson (wrist) participated in Thursday's scrimmage to begin training camp, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports.

Dickinson missed the final few weeks of the 2024-25 campaign due to a wrist injury, but he appears to be healthy ahead of the 2025-26 season, and he was skating on the second line during Thursday's scrimmage. He'll likely handle a middle-six role this year after he recorded seven goals, nine assists, 102 hits, 53 blocked shots and 38 PIM while averaging 15:42 of ice time over 59 regular-season appearances last year.