default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Dickinson (wrist) participated in Thursday's scrimmage to begin training camp, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports.

Dickinson missed the final few weeks of the 2024-25 campaign due to a wrist injury, but he appears to be healthy ahead of the 2025-26 season, and he was skating on the second line during Thursday's scrimmage. He'll likely handle a middle-six role this year after he recorded seven goals, nine assists, 102 hits, 53 blocked shots and 38 PIM while averaging 15:42 of ice time over 59 regular-season appearances last year.

More News