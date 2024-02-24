Dickinson logged an assist and four shots on goal in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Jets.

Dickinson helped out on Tyler Johnson's game-tying goal late in the third period. While he's had bursts of offense this season, Dickinson is far from a reliable scorer, instead playing a strong two-way game. He's picked up three points over eight outings in February and now has 17 goals, 11 assists, 92 shots on net, 97 hits, 54 blocked shots, 35 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 58 appearances.