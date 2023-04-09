Dickinson logged an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Kraken.

Dickinson has five helpers over his last nine games, but he's gone 16 contests without a goal. The 27-year-old helped out on a Lukas Reichel tally in the second period that kept things competitive heading into the final frame. Dickinson reached the 20-assist mark for the first time in his career, and he's up to 29 points, 109 shots on net, 110 hits, 76 blocked shots and a minus-25 rating through 75 appearances.