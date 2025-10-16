Dickinson scored a goal on two shots and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Blues.

Dickinson has a goal and an assist over two games since returning from an upper-body injury that cost him just one contest. The 30-year-old's success since returning suggests he's not being bothered by the injury. He's in a third-line role and has accumulated six shots on net, three hits, one blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over four outings this season. Dickinson is more of a defensive center, but he's reached the 30-point mark in two of his three full seasons with the Blackhawks.