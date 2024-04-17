Dickinson scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Dickinson was promoted to the top line and cashed in for the Blackhawks' lone goal, ending his five-game slump. The center has four tallies over his last 10 contests, but he hasn't posted an assist since March 10. Dickinson has still put together a career year with 22 goals, 13 helpers, 124 shots on net, 139 hits, 71 blocked shots, 43 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 81 appearances.