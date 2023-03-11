Dickinson logged an assist and three hits in Friday's 4-1 overtime loss to the Panthers.

Dickinson helped out on Cole Guttman's game-tying goal in the final minute of the third period. With three points over his last three games, Dickinson remains a key part of the Blackhawks' depth, though he likely doesn't add enough to help in fantasy. The 27-year-old has enjoyed a career year with 24 points, 83 shots on net, 84 hits, 64 blocked shots and a minus-18 rating through 61 appearances.