Dickinson (undisclosed) will not be in action versus Tampa Bay on Thursday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Dickinson will miss his second straight game due to his lingering undisclosed injury. The Hawks haven't provided much in terms of an update on the center's status, so fantasy managers will have to take a wait-and-see approach for the time being. When healthy, Dickinson has performed well this season, with two points in five games, which puts him on pace for his third 30-point campaign in his last four seasons.