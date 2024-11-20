Dickinson scored two goals in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Ducks.

The rest of the Blackhawks couldn't get anything going, but the duo of Dickinson and Connor Bedard clicked in their first game together. With three goals over his last four games and a spot on the top line, Dickinson is a player to keep an eye on in fantasy. For the season, the 29-year-old center has four goals, seven points, 20 shots on net, 29 hits, 14 blocked shots, 10 PIM and a plus-2 rating, so he could be a good source of category coverage if he can pick up the pace on offense.