Dickinson collected a goal in a 5-2 loss to Montreal on Friday.

Dickinson found the back of the net early in the second period to increase Chicago's lead to 2-0, although it was all downhill from there for the Blackhawks. Nevertheless, the 28-year-old snapped his five-game scoring drought. He has 10 goals, 15 points, 27 PIM, 47 hits and 32 blocks in 32 contests this season while serving in a middle-six role. Dickinson is unlikely to see his offensive pace increase as the campaign progresses, especially because he's seldom utilized on the power play.