Dickinson scored a goal, added four hits and went plus-3 in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Stars.

Dickinson has scored twice over the last five contests. The 30-year-old is filling in as the top-line center for now while Connor Bedard (upper body) and Frank Nazar (upper body) are out. Dickinson is more of a defensive center, as evidenced by his seven points in 24 outings this season. He's added 32 shots on net, 28 hits, 16 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating, but his offense could get a boost while he's in a more prominent role.