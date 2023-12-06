Dickinson tallied a goal on his lone shot in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Predators.

Dickinson tied the game 2-2 early in the second period, ripping a wrist shot through traffic that got by Juuse Saros. The 28-year-old Dickinson has been productive in a middle-six role, tallying six goals in his last eight games. He now has eight goals, one shy of a career high, and 13 points through 24 games this season.