Dickinson tallied a pair of goals in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Dickinson extended Chicago's lead to 2-0 late in the first period, beating Jacob Markstrom with a one-timer. He'd add another goal, his 20th of the season, with a wrister from the slot. The 28-year-old Dickinson had gone six games without a point prior to Tuesday's contest. Still, he's set career highs with 20 goals and 33 points through 72 games this season.