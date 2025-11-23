Dickinson (shoulder) will play Sunday against the Avalanche, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Dickinson's lengthy absence will halt at 10 games as the forward will be activated off injured reserve. The shoulder has been a continuing issue for the 30-year-old this season, but the hope is that it's behind him now. He'll rejoin the Blackhawks' lineup with one goal and two assists to his name in his eight appearances on the season.