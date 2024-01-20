Dickinson finished with a goal and three points in Friday's 4-3 overtime win against the Islanders.

Dickinson ended up with a plus-3 rating, a shot on goal, four hits and 13 faceoff victories in 21 opportunities across his 17:51 of ice time across 26 shifts. The 28-year-old entered the game with no points in his past four outings. It was his first multi-point game since he had a goal and an assist in Dec. 29 on the road against the Stars, and it was his first three-point game since he had a hat trick against the Maple Leafs on Nov. 24.