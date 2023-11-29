Dickinson scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-3 home win against the Kraken.

Dickinson also finished with a plus-2 rating, two shots on goal, a blocked shot and a hit in 17:45 of ice time while winning seven of his 14 faceoff opportunities. After scoring a goal in the opener Oct. 10, Dickinson posted just a single goal in a 15-game span from Oct. 11-Nov. 9. However, he has picked up the pace dramatically, going for five goals over the past four outings with a plus-4 rating.