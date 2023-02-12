Dickinson posted an assist in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Jets.
Dickinson helped out on Tyler Johnson's third-period tally, which broke up Connor Hellebuyck's shutout bid. Over his last eight games, Dickinson has four goals, four assists and 11 shots on net. The 27-year-old center has adapted to a top-line role fairly well recently. He's up to 19 points, 62 shots on net, 67 hits, 54 blocked shots and a minus-16 rating through 47 outings.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Jason Dickinson: Earns two points•
-
Blackhawks' Jason Dickinson: Goals in consecutive games•
-
Blackhawks' Jason Dickinson: Bumped up to top line•
-
Blackhawks' Jason Dickinson: Explodes for three points•
-
Blackhawks' Jason Dickinson: Contributes helper Sunday•
-
Blackhawks' Jason Dickinson: Expected to return versus Blues•