Dickinson posted an assist in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Jets.

Dickinson helped out on Tyler Johnson's third-period tally, which broke up Connor Hellebuyck's shutout bid. Over his last eight games, Dickinson has four goals, four assists and 11 shots on net. The 27-year-old center has adapted to a top-line role fairly well recently. He's up to 19 points, 62 shots on net, 67 hits, 54 blocked shots and a minus-16 rating through 47 outings.