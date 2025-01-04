Dickinson notched an assist, three shots on goal and four hits in Friday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens.

Dickinson helped out on a Nick Foligno tally in the second period. Since the start of December, Dickinson has generated six points, 19 shots on net and 28 hits over 16 contests. He's up to 13 points, 41 shots on net, 64 hits, 31 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 39 contests. He continues to play in a middle-six role, primarily in a defensive role.