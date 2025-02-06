Dickinson has a high-ankle sprain, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports Thursday.

Dickinson will have imaging done on his ankle Friday, so a timetable for his return hasn't been established yet. However, Dickinson is likely to miss at least Friday's clash against Nashville and Saturday's tilt versus St. Louis. After those two outings, Chicago will begin its break for the 4 Nations Face-Off and return Feb. 22 versus Columbus. Dickinson has seven goals and 16 points in 53 appearances in 2024-25. Philipp Kurashev is likely to draw back into the lineup while Dickinson is unavailable.