Dickinson (undisclosed) won't return to Thursday's game versus the Jets.

It's not clear what caused Dickinson's exit from the game. The 30-year-old forward was dealing with an injury a couple of weeks ago, so it's possible he aggravated the issue, though his playing style does lead to some injury risk. The Blackhawks have five more games on the road during their current trip, which may necessitate a call-up if they're not comfortable inserting Sam Lafferty into the lineup.