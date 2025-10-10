Blackhawks' Jason Dickinson: Sustains injury Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dickinson (undisclosed) exited Thursday's clash against Boston and won't return to the game.
Dickinson had one hit and two PIM while logging 8:25 of ice time before he left the game. If he can't play Saturday versus Montreal, then Lukas Reichel, who has been a healthy scratch for Chicago's first two tilts of 2025-26, might make his season debut.
