Dickinson (undisclosed) exited Thursday's clash against Boston and won't return to the game.

Dickinson had one hit and two PIM while logging 8:25 of ice time before he left the game. If he can't play Saturday versus Montreal, then Lukas Reichel, who has been a healthy scratch for Chicago's first two tilts of 2025-26, might make his season debut.

