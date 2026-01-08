Dickinson scored a goal on three shots, added four hits, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Blues.

Dickinson was able to redirect a Louis Crevier shot at 17:24 for the Blackhawks' fifth goal. The 30-year-old Dickinson has earned three points and a plus-4 rating over his last seven contests. For the season, the center is up to five goals, nine points, 38 shots on net, 36 hits, 24 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 30 appearances. He continues to see steady middle-six usage as a shutdown center.