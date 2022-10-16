Dickinson scored a goal on two shots, dished two shorthanded assists and added two hits in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Dickinson twice set up Sam Lafferty for shorthanded goals, both coming in the second period just minutes apart. In the third, Dickinson added an insurance tally to help the Blackhawks secure their first win of the year. The 27-year-old missed the first two games of the campaign with visa issues as he was traded from Vancouver just before the start of the season. Now available to play, he should feature in a checking role with the ability to chip in 15 to 20 points.