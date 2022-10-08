Vancouver traded Dickinson and a second-round draft pick to Chicago in exchange for Riley Stillman on Friday.
Dickinson has two years remaining on his $2.65 million AAV contract and he was traded by the Canucks to free up some cap space. He scored just 11 points in 62 games after signing that three-year deal last offseason. The 27-year-old will likely settle into a bottom-six role with Chicago.
More News
-
Canucks' Jason Dickinson: On the ice for practice•
-
Canucks' Jason Dickinson: Working through undisclosed injury•
-
Canucks' Jason Dickinson: Haunts former team•
-
Canucks' Jason Dickinson: Pots goal Saturday•
-
Canucks' Jason Dickinson: Puts up assist in win•
-
Canucks' Jason Dickinson: Activated from IR•