Dickinson scored a power-play goal on three shots, dished an assist and added two hits in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.

Dickinson's last multi-point effort was Jan. 19, and he had just four points over the 16 games in between. The 28-year-old center has often defied his reputation as a defense-first forward this season, providing steady secondary scoring from the second line. He's up to 18 goals, 30 points, 100 shots on net, 105 hits and a plus-3 rating through 63 appearances, matching his career-best point total from 78 games in 2022-23.