Blackhawks' Jason Dickinson: Won't play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dickinson (shoulder) won't play Saturday versus the Oilers, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports
Dickinson aggravated his shoulder injury Thursday against the Jets. The 30-year-old can be considered day-to-day for now. His next chance to play is Monday in Seattle.
