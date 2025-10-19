Blackhawks' Jason Dickinson: Won't suit up Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dickinson (undisclosed) won't play Sunday against the Ducks, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
With the Blackhawks not playing again until Thursday after Sunday's matchup with the Ducks, the team will hold Dickinson out to allow him to rest the injury that's been bothering him. The 30-year-old has two points, seven shots on goal, four hits and three blocked shots through the five games he's appeared in this season.
