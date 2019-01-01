Blackhawks' Jason Garrison: Clears waivers, bound for AHL
Garrison cleared waivers Tuesday, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports, relaying from Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman that the defenseman will head to AHL Rockford.
Garrison could have served as the seventh defenseman for the Blackhawks following news that Brandon Davidson will miss 6-to-8 weeks following leg surgery, but evidently, that won't come to fruition. Once a valuable blueliner with 30-odd-point upside, Garrison has faded into obscurity in the fantasy realm.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...