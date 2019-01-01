Blackhawks' Jason Garrison: Clears waivers, bound for AHL

Garrison cleared waivers Tuesday, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports, relaying from Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman that the defenseman will head to AHL Rockford.

Garrison could have served as the seventh defenseman for the Blackhawks following news that Brandon Davidson will miss 6-to-8 weeks following leg surgery, but evidently, that won't come to fruition. Once a valuable blueliner with 30-odd-point upside, Garrison has faded into obscurity in the fantasy realm.