Blackhawks' Jason Garrison: Packing bags for Chicago

Garrison was traded to the Blackhawks along with Drake Caggiula in exchange for Brandon Manning and Robin Norell, Mark Spector of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Chicago will be the fourth team that Garrison has suited up for in the last three seasons and sixth in his career. The 34-year-old has just a goal and two points in 25 NHL games over the last two seasons. Garrison will likely be a healthy scratch most nights for Chicago.