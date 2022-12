Stauber was called up from AHL Rockford on Sunday, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

The move comes after Petr Mrazek (groin) was injured in Saturday's contest against the Rangers. Stauber has a 3-2-0 record with a 3.34 GAA and an .892 save percentage in six AHL appearances this season. He will probably serve as the backup goalie for Sunday's game against the Islanders behind Arvid Soderblom.