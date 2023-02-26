Stauber was reassigned to AHL Rockford on Sunday, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.
Stauber was impressive during his first taste of NHL action, going 5-1-0 with a 2.81 GAA and a .911 save percentage across six games. He was demoted to make room for Alex Stalock (head) returning from injured reserve.
