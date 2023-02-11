Stauber allowed three goals on 27 shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Stauber had a shaky first period, allowing the first two goals of the game. The Blackhawks bounced back, but the 23-year-old couldn't maintain a one-goal lead late in the third period. He was ultimately bailed out when Caleb Jones scored in overtime to secure the win. Stauber remains undefeated in NHL action this season, having allowed seven goals on 94 shots through three appearances. Petr Mrazek will likely guard the cage in Winnipeg on Saturday.