Stauber's set to start in Thursday's road game against Calgary, per Mark Lazerus of The Athletic.

Stauber made his NHL debut Saturday and stopped 29 of 32 shots in a 5-3 victory against St. Louis. At the AHL level with Rockford, he has a 3.06 GAA and an .896 save percentage in 12 contests this season. Calgary has the 18th-ranked offense with 3.13 goals per game.