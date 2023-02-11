Stauber is expected to start at home against Arizona on Friday, according to Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago.

Stauber, who was called up from the AHL on Sunday, has a 3.06 GAA and an .896 save percentage in 12 contests with Rockford this season. He's also made two starts for Chicago in 2022-23, and the 23-year-old has stopped 63 of 67 shots while winning both of those games. Arizona has the 28th-ranked offense with 2.59 goals per game this season.