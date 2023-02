Stauber will be between the pipes for Sunday's home matchup with the Maple Leafs, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Stauber is coming off a 27-save effort in Tuesday's 4-0 loss to Montreal. He has won three of his four starts this season, while posting a .911 save percentage. The Leafs sit eighth in the league this year with 3.41 goals per game.