Stauber allowed three goals on 32 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Stars.

Jason Robertson's power-play marker in the second period looked like it could have deflated the Blackhawks. Instead, Max Domi and Patrick Kane each scored twice while Stauber sharpened up in goal to make the comeback win possible. The 23-year-old netminder continues to defy expectations for Chicago, going 5-1-0 with 17 goals allowed across six appearances. He hasn't put up stunning numbers, but he's outplayed Petr Mrazek while Alex Stalock (head) is on injured reserve. The Blackhawks' road trip continues Saturday in San Jose and also sees stops in Anaheim on Monday and Arizona on Tuesday -- Stauber should get at least one start in that span of three favorable matchups, unless Stalock is activated.