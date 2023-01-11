Stauber was elevated from AHL Rockford on Wednesday.

Stauber's promotion to the NHL roster could be an indication that Alex Stalock (illness) won't be fit enough to dress for Thursday's clash with Colorado. As such, fantasy players should probably expect Petr Mrazek to start against the Avs with the youngster Stauber serving as the backup, though nothing has been officially announced yet by the team. Stauber figures to serve as a temporary relief option while in the NHL and is unlikely to see any action before returning to the minors.