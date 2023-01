Stauber was reassigned to AHL Rockford on Saturday.

Stauber was promoted from Rockford on Wednesday as Alex Stalock was unable to dress Thursday due to an illness. Stalock is now well enough, so he will back up Petr Mrazek on Saturday versus Seattle. Stauber has yet to play in the NHL and was 6-4-0 with a 3.06 GAA and .896 save percentage in AHL action before his recall.