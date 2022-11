Stauber (undisclosed) was on the bench as the backup against AHL Iowa on Sunday, per AHL.com.

Stauber has made just three appearances for the IceHogs this season in which he posted a 1-1-0 record and .886 save percentage. The young netminder is in the first year of his entry-level deal signed with Chicago in March of 2022 and is unlikely to feature at the NHL level any time soon.