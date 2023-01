Per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times, Stauber was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, putting him on track to guard the road goal versus St. Louis on Saturday.

Stauber, an undrafted free agent out of Providence College, has drawn into 12 games with AHL Rockford this season, going 6-4-0 while posting a 3.06 GAA and an .896 save percentage. He'll try to secure his first career NHL victory in a road matchup with a Blues team that's 10-10-2 at home this year.