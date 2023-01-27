Stauber allowed one goal on 35 shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Flames.

Stauber has now won his first two NHL appearances, and he's showing that he can be trusted with a backup's workload while Alex Stalock (concussion) is out. Through two outings, Stauber's allowed four goals on 67 shots. The 23-year-old will still likely be Petr Mrazek's understudy, but the Blackhawks have been better than expected in January, so Stauber may have some streaming appeal in the right matchups.