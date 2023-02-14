Stauber will guard the road goal Tuesday against Montreal, per the NHL media site.

Stauber has a 3-0-0 record at the NHL level this season with a 2.29 GAA and a .925 save percentage. He will get the first half of Chicago's back-to-back, which could put Petr Mrazek in net for Wednesday's contest in Toronto. The Canadiens rank 29th in the league this year with 2.64 goals per game.