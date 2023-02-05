Stauber was summoned from AHL Rockford on Sunday, per the AHL transaction page.
Stauber has a 2-0-0 record at the NHL level this season with a 2.00 GAA and a .940 save percentage. He should get more opportunities to play with Alex Stalock (concussion) unavailable, but Petr Mrazek is likely to see the majority of the starts.
