Stauber stopped 29 of 32 shots, backstopping the Blackhawks to a 5-3 win over the Blues on Saturday.

Stauber was solid in his first career NHL start, posting a .906 save percentage in the contest. With AHL Rockford, Stauber has played in 12 games this season, posting a 6-4-0 record with a 3.06 GAA and a .896 save percentage. Stauber is likely to serve as the backup goaltender until Alex Stalock returns from injury.