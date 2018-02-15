Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Added to NHL roster
Berube was recalled from AHL Rockford on Thursday.
With Jeff Glass struggling mightily (winless in last nine appearances) between the pipes, the Blackhawks have decided to go another direction for the backup job in the crease behind Anton Forsberg. Berube will slot in as the backup for Thursday's matchup against the Ducks and will likely hang around with Chicago until Corey Crawford (concussion) is cleared to rejoin the lineup.
