Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Allows three goals to St. Louis

Berube stopped 31 of 34 shots Friday, taking a 4-1 defeat against the Blues.

Berube couldn't get the job done against St. Louis this time around. Granted, he got little help from an offense that barely tested the opposition, but either way, he's now conceded three or more goals in five straight games. He should only be used in extreme situations.

