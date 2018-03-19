Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Another rough start

Berube made 36 saves on 41 shots in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Blues on Sunday.

The Blackhawks decided to give Berube back-to-back starts this weekend, and it certainly failed to pay off. The 26-year-old allowed nine goals over two games, and he now has a 3.70 GAA and .897 save percentage in 10 appearances. Unfortunately, Corey Crawford is hurt, and Chicago isn't going to the playoffs. That leaves the Blackhawks with nothing better to do than try and find out what, if anything, they have in the other goalies on their roster.