Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Another rough start
Berube made 36 saves on 41 shots in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Blues on Sunday.
The Blackhawks decided to give Berube back-to-back starts this weekend, and it certainly failed to pay off. The 26-year-old allowed nine goals over two games, and he now has a 3.70 GAA and .897 save percentage in 10 appearances. Unfortunately, Corey Crawford is hurt, and Chicago isn't going to the playoffs. That leaves the Blackhawks with nothing better to do than try and find out what, if anything, they have in the other goalies on their roster.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Will tend the twine Sunday•
-
Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Has allowed 10 goals in last two starts•
-
Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Tending goal Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Spells Forsberg against Jets•
-
Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Has allowed 18 goals in last four-plus games•
-
Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Assuming road net Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...