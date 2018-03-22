Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Between pipes Thursday
Berube will defend the home net Thursday against the Canucks, Chris Boden of WGN-AM 720 reports.
Berube hasn't fared well in his most recent starts, surrendering four or more goals in each of his last three and sporting a 0-2-1 record in those matchups. He did sandwich a respectable relief appearance between his poor showings, which is encouraging, but that came before his two last starts in which he allowed a combined nine goals. He hopes to thwart a Canucks team that enters Thursday having been bested in each of its last seven games.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Another rough start•
-
Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Will tend the twine Sunday•
-
Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Has allowed 10 goals in last two starts•
-
Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Tending goal Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Spells Forsberg against Jets•
-
Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Has allowed 18 goals in last four-plus games•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...