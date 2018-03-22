Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Between pipes Thursday

Berube will defend the home net Thursday against the Canucks, Chris Boden of WGN-AM 720 reports.

Berube hasn't fared well in his most recent starts, surrendering four or more goals in each of his last three and sporting a 0-2-1 record in those matchups. He did sandwich a respectable relief appearance between his poor showings, which is encouraging, but that came before his two last starts in which he allowed a combined nine goals. He hopes to thwart a Canucks team that enters Thursday having been bested in each of its last seven games.