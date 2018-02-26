Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Briefly assigned to AHL

Berube was sent down to AHL Rockford in a paper move Monday, meaning that he will likely be staying with the Blackhawks NHL club, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

A ton of moves like this were made around the NHL on Monday, as it makes these players eligible for the AHL playoffs. Berube is currently backing up Anton Forsberg with Corey Crawford out indefinitely. Considering Forsberg has a 2.91 GAA and a .909 save percentage, Berube could even find himself taking on a bigger portion of the load in net.